Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $288.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.