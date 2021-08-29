Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $240.00 at BTIG Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

