Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $114.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $747.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $872.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.18. 408,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

