BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 million.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.54.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

