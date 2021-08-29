Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Head to Head Contrast

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS 0.76% -0.48% -0.16% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.22% 2.83%

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.68 -$664.29 million ($0.03) -167.33 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.87 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Galp Energia, SGPS and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 105.18%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

