Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

