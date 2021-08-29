Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $150,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRN stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

