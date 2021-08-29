Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 548,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

