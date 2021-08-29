Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.