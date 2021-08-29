Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

PNOV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

