BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $90.55 on Friday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33.

Separately, CLSA upgraded BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

