Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 2,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

