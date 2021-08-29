Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 2,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
About Bluestone Resources
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.