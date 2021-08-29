BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $97.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.