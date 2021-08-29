Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Cap of $116,724.06

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $116,724.06 and $5.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,948,349 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

