Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $66,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

