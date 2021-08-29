BOX Token (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $192.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

