Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 14,761 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.01 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

