Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $34.50 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

