Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 925,156 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

