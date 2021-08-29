Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $26.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 5,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

