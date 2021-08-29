Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $495.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.70 and a 12-month high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.