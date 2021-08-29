Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

