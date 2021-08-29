Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MNPR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 10,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

