Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NREF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 82,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

