Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.13 Million

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $352.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 38,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,257. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $324.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

