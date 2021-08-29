Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $486.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

