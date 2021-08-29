Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281. The stock has a market cap of $936.02 million, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

