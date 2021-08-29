Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

