Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post sales of $39.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.78 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $161.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $171.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.85 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $230.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock remained flat at $$19.84 on Thursday. 3,764,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,392. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

