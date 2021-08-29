Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 497,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

