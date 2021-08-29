Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) PT at €51.11

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SGO stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €62.65 ($73.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.49. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

