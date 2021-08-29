Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $35.86

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 230,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $867.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.