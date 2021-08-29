Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $55.33

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

E opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

