Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $14.83

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,980,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

