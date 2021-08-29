Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $267.50

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.13. 391,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.31. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

