Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Price Target at $493.80

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $522.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

TDY traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $458.89. 257,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.95. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

