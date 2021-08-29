Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Price Target at $22.00

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

UMH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 229,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

