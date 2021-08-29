Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $56.94

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 1,267,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

