Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $84.70. 446,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,261. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.