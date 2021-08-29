Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $25.94 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 3.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Discovery worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK opened at $27.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

