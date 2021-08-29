Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $49.20 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises about 6.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Radian Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

