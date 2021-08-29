Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 5,435 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,235,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.