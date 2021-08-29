Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

