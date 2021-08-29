C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. 770,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,052. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

