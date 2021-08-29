C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $79,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $90.74. 770,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

