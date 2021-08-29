CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CAE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.