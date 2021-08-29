Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.20. 118,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 200,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$580.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

In other news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

