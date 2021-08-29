Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

GOOS stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.96. The company had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.21. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$31.66 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 85.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

