Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.