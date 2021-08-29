Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.79.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

